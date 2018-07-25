United Fire Group (UFCS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Fire Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.8330838083948 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,980. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.45.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $258.66 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,300.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $574,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,155 shares in the company, valued at $893,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.