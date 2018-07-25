Uniqure (QURE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Uniqure traded up $0.59, hitting $32.95, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,740. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.15. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 131.55% and a negative net margin of 586.38%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $888,723.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 999.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 425,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 462,049 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

