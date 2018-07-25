Uniper (UN01) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.72 ($27.91).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €26.35 ($31.00) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €14.14 ($16.64) and a 52 week high of €26.64 ($31.34).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.