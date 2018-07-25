Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Cut by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,156,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,325 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $192,080,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

