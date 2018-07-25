Unigestion Holding SA Takes $27.73 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,686 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 67,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $625,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,666.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

Costco Wholesale opened at $218.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $220.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

