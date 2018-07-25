Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 270,264 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.24% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPR opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

