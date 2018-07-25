Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 255,906 Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,781,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 35,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.747 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

