UnbreakableCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61,288.00 (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004102 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a market cap of $766,046.00 and approximately $61,288.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnbreakableCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,191.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $835.47 or 0.10204400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.01974710 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00099963 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006230 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001143 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UnbreakableCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com . UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnbreakableCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnbreakableCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.