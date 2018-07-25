Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.70

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 64794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.57%. equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

