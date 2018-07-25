Ultimate Secure Cash Price Tops $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $303,039.00 and $11.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

