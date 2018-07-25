Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total value of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,655,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty opened at $249.24 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

