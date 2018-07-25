UBS Group (UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

UBS stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,475,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,463,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,414 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

