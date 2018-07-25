UBS Group AG (UBS) Stake Decreased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

UBS stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.