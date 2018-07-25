UBS Group AG Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 299,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,240. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden opened at $53.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

