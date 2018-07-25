UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 190.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 993,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.