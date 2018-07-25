UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 72.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMM opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust.

