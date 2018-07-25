UBS Group AG Buys 44,023 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,489.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $244,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners opened at $19.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

