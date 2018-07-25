U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,470 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $72,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5,625.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 65.0% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 310,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.