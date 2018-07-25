Tyman (TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities cut Tyman to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.83) in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.23) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.88 ($5.24).

Shares of Tyman opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.37) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.12).

In other Tyman news, insider Mark Rollins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £49,650 ($65,718.07).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

