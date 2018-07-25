Tyman PLC (TYMN) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TYMN traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.47). 191,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 387 ($5.12).

In related news, insider Mark Rollins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £49,650 ($65,718.07).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYMN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.83) in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.23) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.88 ($5.24).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

