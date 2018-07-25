Tyman PLC (TYMN) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TYMN traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.47). 191,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 387 ($5.12).
In related news, insider Mark Rollins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £49,650 ($65,718.07).
Tyman Company Profile
Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.