Tyler Technologies (TYL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $267.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TYL. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies opened at $236.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $242.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.38, for a total transaction of $1,136,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,722. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,795,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 351,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

