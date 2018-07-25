Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.37%.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 55,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,262. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

