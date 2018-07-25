Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.02. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

