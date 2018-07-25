Tricida (TCDA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCDA opened at $27.10 on Monday. Tricida has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

In related news, VP Steffen Pietzke purchased 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,013.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 623,686 shares of company stock worth $11,850,034.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease.

