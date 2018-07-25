Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,791 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Navigant Consulting worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navigant Consulting traded down $0.11, reaching $21.18, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCI shares. ValuEngine raised Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

