Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,675 Shares of A Schulman Inc (SHLM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. A Schulman accounts for 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of A Schulman worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A Schulman by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in A Schulman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in A Schulman by 20.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in A Schulman by 7.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A Schulman in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get A Schulman alerts:

A Schulman traded down $0.15, reaching $43.60, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,358. A Schulman Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. A Schulman’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

SHLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of A Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A Schulman Profile

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM).

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.