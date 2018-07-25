Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 18,985 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises about 1.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Balchem worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 7.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 289,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Vertical Group lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.90. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $161.41 million during the quarter. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.18%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

