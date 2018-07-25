TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.55.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $513,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,868 shares of company stock worth $4,410,665 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
