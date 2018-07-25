TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $513,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,868 shares of company stock worth $4,410,665 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

