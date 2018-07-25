Trellus Management Company LLC Increases Position in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. IMPINJ comprises 1.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.22% of IMPINJ worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,231,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after buying an additional 332,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IMPINJ by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ opened at $23.98 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 8.00. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $542.13 million, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 2.00.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

