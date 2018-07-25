Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $96.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.36. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

