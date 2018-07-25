TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.30 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $2.00-2.40 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THS opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $45,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

