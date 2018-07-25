Trecora Resources (TREC) vs. HollyFrontier (HFC) Financial Analysis

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) and HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trecora Resources and HollyFrontier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 HollyFrontier 3 7 8 0 2.28

Trecora Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. HollyFrontier has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Trecora Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trecora Resources is more favorable than HollyFrontier.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trecora Resources and HollyFrontier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources $245.14 million 1.49 $18.00 million $0.44 34.09 HollyFrontier $14.25 billion 0.88 $805.39 million $2.32 30.56

HollyFrontier has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. HollyFrontier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trecora Resources has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HollyFrontier has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HollyFrontier pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend. HollyFrontier pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Trecora Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of HollyFrontier shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trecora Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of HollyFrontier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trecora Resources and HollyFrontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 7.22% 4.32% 2.42% HollyFrontier 7.31% 10.21% 5.62%

Summary

HollyFrontier beats Trecora Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. The company also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold doré. Trecora Resources was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates 5 refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company also owns and operates vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Its refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation produces base oils and other specialized lubricant products; and owns and operates logistic assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

