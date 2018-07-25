Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $3.75 Million Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,955,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PXI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 16,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,034. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.1467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

