TransAlta Co. (TA) Receives C$8.13 Average PT from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Douglas French acquired 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$100,055.25.

TransAlta traded up C$0.06, hitting C$7.04, on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 64,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,690. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$6.31 and a 52 week high of C$8.31.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.14. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.64 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

