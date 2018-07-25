Traders Sell Shares of Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Traders sold shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $230.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $275.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.62 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $2.61 for the day and closed at $142.64

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

