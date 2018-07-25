Traders Sell Shares of Citigroup (C) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $178.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $235.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.50 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Citigroup had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Citigroup traded up $0.99 for the day and closed at $70.21Specifically, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 261,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.2% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $6,758,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 751,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.