Traders Buy Shares of Brixmor Property Group (BRX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $14.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.43 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Brixmor Property Group had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Brixmor Property Group traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $17.42

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $168,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,825.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,090 shares of company stock worth $339,091. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.