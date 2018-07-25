Traders Buy PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $114.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $75.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.98 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $142.71

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

