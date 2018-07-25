Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $115.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.74 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $140.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $423.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.76 million to $426.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.80 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.67 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 6.69%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Townsquare Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Dhruv Prasad purchased 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,360. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Townsquare Media by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Townsquare Media by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 92,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Townsquare Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

