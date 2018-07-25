Tourist Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $27,585.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003836 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00418322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00159859 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024369 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 7,599,974,663 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.