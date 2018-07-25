Total System Services’ (TSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

TSS stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. 38,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 13.15%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

