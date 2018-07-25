Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.36% of Torchmark worth $33,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,995,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,943,000 after buying an additional 256,203 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 20,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,935.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE TMK traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $84.07. 711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,266. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.