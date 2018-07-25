Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Topaz Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004133 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00421905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00160107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024345 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

