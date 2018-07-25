Toll Brothers (TOL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong housing demand and lack of competition in the luxury new home market is expected to drive Toll Brothers’ revenues. Also, the 2018 outlook for the U.S. homebuilding industry is quite compelling given the affordable interest rates and tight inventory indicating pent-up demand. Meanwhile, though shares of the company lost 23.1% so far this year, more than the industry's 17.9% decline, upward estimates revisions raise optimism. However, we are also concerned about the escalating building material and labor costs that are proving to be a drag on margins. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

