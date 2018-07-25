Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.21. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

