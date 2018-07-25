TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TIM Participacoes.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. Citigroup lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of TIM Participacoes traded up $0.56, hitting $17.64, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,012,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth $81,950,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 455,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM Participacoes (TSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.