Ties.DB Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $5.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00419175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00159567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,761,740 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

