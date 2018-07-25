Tiaa Fsb Sells 959 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edison International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of Edison International opened at $66.06 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.16. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

