Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 10,408 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $57.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

