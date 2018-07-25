Tiaa Fsb Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $222,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Franklin Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase 80,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the closed-end fund to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

